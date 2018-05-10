‘Parents want to see their children go to school’

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan lauded the Philippine Army Officers’ Ladies Club, Inc. (PAOLCI) for giving education assistance to poor but deserving students.

“No parent in his right mind would not like to send his children to school. Every parent’s dream is to see their children go up the stage and receive a diploma more so a degree,” Balutan said during the second anniversary of the PAOLCI program.

The former Marine general said he understood the plight of soldiers deployed in the field.

“Soldiers are not only determined and dedicated to provide a better place for Filipinos to live in, but also the determination to give their children a better life by giving them the education that they deserve,” Balutan said.

The battle-tested Mindanao veteran shared that when he was in the active service, he looked forward to talking with his children and he would listen to their stories about their studies, their score in a particular test, and especially their grades.

“We, soldiers, after a long and bloody fight, when we call back home, there are only two questions that we immediately ask: Kamusta ang mga bata at kamusta ang pag-aaral ng mga bata (How are the children and how are they doing in school?),” Balutan said.

Founded in 2016 by Jean Joselyn Maria D. Año, the wife of Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año, PAEAP supports qualified dependents of financially challenged commissioned officers and enlisted personnel in pursuing senior high school and college studies.

“To all PAEAP officers and members, I salute you for putting up this program, for taking care of the education of the deserving children of our Philippine Army soldiers. Like PCSO, we generate revenue to provide funds for our numerous charity programs that will benefit Filipinos across the country, especially our less fortunate countrymen.

While our soldiers continue to fight for our country, let us do our part in building a stronger family whom they leave behind,” Balutan said.

“PCSO and PAEAP can make a big difference in the families of our soldiers. While PCSO takes care of the medical needs of our soldiers and their families, you PAEAP take care of the education of their children,” he added.

Those qualified for the program are unmarried sons and daughters below 21 years old of active Army officers or enlisted personnel (EP), or their unmarried brother or sister below 21 years old.

“They [parents]must submit NSO birth certificate of the student, NSO Marriage Contract, Form 138 (High School Report Card) – certified true copy by school registrar with no grade lower than 80 percent or its equivalent from Grade 7-10, photocopy of High School diploma (Completion of Grade 10), certificate of good moral character, duly accomplished and signed application form,” explained Maria Dorotea Lorenzo, PAEAP coordinator.

Applicants should submit 2×2 pictures, summary of information of the soldier-parent, latest statement of assets and liabilities and two-month pay slip, proof of billing (utilities, rent, or telecommunications) along with the application form.

The PAEAP raises funds by conducting fun runs and sports events.

From 16 grantees in 2016, the group sponsored 20 grantees in 2017 with the help of philanthropist Mercedes Zobel, who pledged to support 10 students for six years.

“We give support by giving each student a starting allowance of P5,000 per semester, which is subject to an incremental increase of 10 percent every year. Allowance lang kasi hindi naman lahat ng bata nasa private, meron din sa State Colleges na libre ang tuition. Kaya para fair kami, allowance lang binigay namin para pantay-pantay. Mahirap kasi kapag tuition, hindi pa kaya ng funds. Siguro later on,” Lorenzo said.

The PAOLCI also conducts health and spiritual programs to support soldiers and their dependents.