Paris mayor to spend 1.5 million euros for ‘war on rats’

PARIS: The mayor of Paris said Sunday the city would spend 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to rid the French capital of rats and install more public ashtrays to clean up the city’s streets. In an interview with Journal du Dimanche weekly, Mayor Anne Hidalgo unveiled a 10-point plan aimed at making cleanliness a “priority.” The measures include increasing the number of sanitation workers and health inspectors, expanding the hours for garbage pickup, and urging restaurants and buildings to provide more ashtrays at entrances and exit points. In announcing the 1.5-million euro anti-rodent campaign, Hidalgo said the city would buy new traps for rats and surround some of the city’s 30,000 rubbish bins with wooden or Plexiglass bases. The bins are currently lined with flimsy plastic bags designed to avert terror attacks by making it harder to hide explosives in them.

AFP