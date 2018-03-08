PARIS ON YOUR WRIST

Charriol

Charriol’s St-Tropez collection is renowned for being inspired by everything French as epitomised by its eternally appealing namesake Riviera town. Now comes a new variant, informed by another enchanting city, Paris. The ST-TROPEZ Mansart takes its name from Jules Hardouin-Mansart, whose classical style marks many famous buildings and squares, including the octagonal Place Vendôme. In homage to this plaza, the ST-TROPEZ’s usual circular case is replaced by a petite rectangular version (25mm * 30mm) with angled edges, to form an octagonal shape. Tres chic!

Charriol is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Gateway Mall, Greenbelt 5 and Robinsons Magnolia among other stylish shopping precincts.