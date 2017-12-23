Park rules Birthday Bash and Christmas Tournament

Brian Park scored 35 Stableford points to rule the Seniors Trimester Birthday Bash and Christmas Tournament last December 13 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Park, an 11-handicapper, posted a gross score of 84 to win via low handicap against 12-handicapper Ariel Abonal, who carded an 85 gross. Abonal settled for first runner-up in the Class A division.

Meanwhile, Rex Salazar sizzled with 78 for 44 points to claim the top honors in Class B division. Chris Gonzales came in at second with an 86 for 40 Stableford points.

Class C champion Fred Javellana, with handicap index of 25, fired a 95 gross for 38 to lead by one stroke over first runner-up Dom Menguito, 37.

The tournament was backed by Romago, BMG Solar, Reli Corporation, Mega Fiber, CranUTI, Goutritis, Brain Master, Golden Oats, Avante, Neuftech, Warbird, Wicks Realty and Development Corp., Romie Perdon, RedTrade, Purefoods, SanMig Coffee, and Magnolia.