Parojinog planned to make Ozamiz a trading hub

Like a house made of glass, the dream of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog Sr. to transform the city into a competitive city in Mindanao was shattered when he was killed on Sunday.

Parojinog, who was first elected in 2001, was on his fifth term when he met his death.

Last year, during the launching of Ozamiz as a tourism destination, Parojinog shared his dream of turning the city into a trading hub in Northwestern Mindanao.

He said that the construction of the Ozamiz coastal highway has started with an initial budget of P100 million. The coastal highway would connect the city to the Panguil Bay Bridge, a P4.9-billion project that would connect the municipal town of Tubod in Lanao Del Norte to the City of Tangub in Misamis Occidental.

The Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) said the construction of the 3.6 kilometer, two-lane bridge would take three to four years. Once completed, travel time from Tubod to Tangub City would only take seven minutes from the usual 2 hours and a half.

“The coastal highway would make it easier to transport goods and agricultural products from Northern Mindanao to Western Mindanao area,” Parojinog had said.

The coastal highway was one of his administration’s flagship programs designed to perk the city’s economy.

“I will run as provincial governor in the next election to pursue my dream,” Parojinog said.

Parojinog, his wife and brother Octavio were killed in a police raid early Sunday.