Parojinog siblings, 11 others test negative for drugs

VICE Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog, her brother Reynaldo Jr., and 11 others arrested in a drug raid in Ozamiz City on July 30 have tested negative for drugs, a police official said.

Police Superintendent Ramos Bergonio of the Philippine National Police (PNP) crime laboratory said on Tuesday that no traces of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and marijuana (THC-metabolites) were found in the sample urines of the suspects.

Chief Inspector Yelah Apostol, also of the PNP crime laboratory said that urinalysis was the most effective way to determine whether a person was under the influence of drugs.

She also admitted that the method could not detect drug use for a prolonged period of withdrawal from the substance.

“When a drug user abstains from drugs for more than three days, urinalysis might not be detected.” Apostol said.

The Parojinog siblings and 11 other co-accused were tested for drug use following their arrest.

Their father, Reynaldo Sr., and wife, Susan, were killed in an alleged firefight with policemen serving several search warrants to the family.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who had Parojinog in his “narco list” or the list of public officials supposedly linked to drugs, recalled that he had long warned mayors to not engage in the illegal drug trade, or face the consequences.

“If you [police]have to shoot, shoot them dead…I prefer to shoot them in the heart or in the head. If we just arrest them, they will just hire lawyers and they will go out [of jail]. I have long called all mayors to not play with me or suffer the consequence, including that idiot General [Vicente] Loot. I told the mayors to shape up so there’s no blaming on anybody,” Duterte said.

Loot was mayor of Daanbantayan in Cebu and is said to have protected drug syndicates before retiring from the PNP.

The President also assured the beleaguered Supt. Marvin Marcos and the policemen involved in the operation against Parojinog that they won’t go to prison.

“A President can issue a pardon or even absolute amnesty approved by Congress. I will pardon them immediately,” Duterte said.

Parojinog is the third mayor in the narco list killed under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa was killed by the police at 4 a.m. in November 2016 inside his cell in the Baybay City, Leyte sub-provincial jail. The team of Superintendent Marcos led the operation.

Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in Maguindanao was killed in October 2016 at 4:30 a.m., “based on information that the group will transport illegal drugs to Maguindanao and Cotabato area.” RJ CARBONELL