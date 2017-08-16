Parojinogs, 11 others negative for drugs

OZAMIZ Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog, her brother Reynaldo Jr., and 11 others arrested in a drug raid in Ozamiz City on July 30 have tested negative for drugs, a police official said.

Supt. Ramos Bergonio of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory said on Tuesday no traces of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and marijuana (THC-metabolites) were found in the sample urines of the suspects.

Chief Insp. Yelah Apostol, also of the PNP Crime Laboratory, said that urinalysis was the most effective way to determine whether a person was under the influence of drugs.

But she admitted that the method could not detect drug use for a prolonged period of withdrawal from illegal substances.

“When a drug user abstains from drugs for more than three days, urinalysis might not detect [drug use],” Apostol said.

The Parojinog siblings and 11 other co-accused were tested for drug use following their arrest.

Their father, Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., and his wife Susan, were killed in an alleged firefight with policemen serving several search warrants to the family.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who had the late mayor in his “narco list” or the list of public officials supposedly linked to drugs, recalled that he had long warned mayors to not engage in the illegal drug trade, or face the consequences.

PNP files charges vs late mayor, wife

The PNP on Tuesday also lodged criminal charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Parojinog Sr. and his wife Susan who were killed in the bloody raid at their residence on July 30.

The complainant is the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Northern Mindanao led by Senior Insp. Gilbern Banderado and Senior Police Officer 3 Richard Salcedo.

The complaint-affidavit accused the Parojinogs of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Republic Act 9516 (illegal possession of explosives).

The Revised Penal Code states that the criminal liability of an offender is extinguished upon death. However, this does not stop the PNP from proceeding with the case against the spouses.

The raiding teams were armed with six search warrants issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

On Aug. 4, criminal charges were filed by the DOJ before the regular court against the controversial Parojijog siblings.

It found probable cause against the Ozamiz City vice mayor, Nova Princess, and her brother Reynaldo Jr. for violation of the illegal drugs law and the illegal firearms and ammunitions law.

JOMAR CANLAS