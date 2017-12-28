PARTAS’ dashcam SD card not readable – LTFRB

Partas Bus Company has submitted to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) the blackbox and SD card of its bus that figured in a fatal accident in La Union on Wednesday. However, LTFRB Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said they could not read the content of the SD card and insisted to have the actual footage of the incident. “The recording format of the video footage needs conversion and the IT [information technology]of the bus manufacturer allegedly was unable to convert the recording,” according to Lizada. On Christmas, a Partas bus crashed into an Isuzu jeepney in Agoo town killing 20 people. The LTFRB has suspended seven units of Partas plying the Pagudpod, Ilocos Norte – Sampaloc, Manila route after the bus firm failed to submit its dashcam on Tuesday.