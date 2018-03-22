Parties aged between 18 and 21 need parental consent to get married

Dear PAO,

My husband and I got married civilly. We were both only 20 years old at the time and very much in love, at least that was what I thought. We did not tell anyone about our marriage, except a couple of our closest friends, until after a month from its celebration when we finally decided to move in together. Sadly, our marriage did not work out and my husband decided to move out of our condo unit. I just want to know if I can file for the annulment of our marriage considering that my parents did not give their consent for me to get married. Please advise me.

Anie

Dear Anie,

Parties who are both of legal age, that is 18 years or older, and not under any of the impediments mentioned under the law have the capacity to enter into a contract of marriage (Article 5, Family Code of the Philippines).

If, however, either or both of the parties are between the ages of 18 and 21, their respective fathers, mothers, surviving parents or guardians or persons having legal charge of them must signify in writing their consent to their marriage. This is pursuant to Article 14 of the Family Code that provides:

“Art. 14. In case either or both of the contracting parties, not having been emancipated by a previous marriage, are between the ages of eighteen and twenty-one, they shall, in addition to the requirements of the preceding articles, exhibit to the local civil registrar, the consent to their marriage of their father, mother, surviving parent or guardian or persons having legal charge of them, in the order mentioned. Such consent shall be manifested in writing by the interested party, who personally appears before the proper local civil registrar, or in the form of an affidavit made in the presence of two witnesses and attested before any official authorized by law to administer oaths. The personal manifestation shall be recorded in both applications for marriage license, and the affidavit, if one is executed instead, shall be attached to said applications.”

Corollary, a contract of marriage may be annuled when the above-mentioned consent is absent. But we wish to emphasize that the petition for the annulment of such marriage may only be instituted by the persons and under the circumstances particularly mentioned under the code as well as within the period mentioned therein. As provided under Articles 45 and 47 of the law:

“Art. 45. A marriage may be annuled for any of the following causes, existing at the time of the marriage:

(1) That the party in whose behalf it is sought to have the marriage annulled was eighteen years of age or over but below twenty-one, and the marriage was solemnized without the consent of the parents, guardian or person having substitute parental authority over the party, in that order, unless after attaining the age of twenty-one, such party freely cohabited with the other and both lived together as husband and wife; x x x

Art. 47. The action for annulment of marriage must be filed by the following persons and within the periods indicated herein:

(1) For causes mentioned in number 1 of Article 45 by the party whose parent or guardian did not give his or her consent, within five years after attaining the age of twenty-one, or by the parent or guardian or person having legal charge of the minor, at any time before such party has reached the age of twenty-one; x x x”

Applying the foregoing to the situation that you have presented, we submit that you may file a petition for the annulment of your marriage on the basis that your parents did not give their consent to your marriage if after attaining the age of 21, you did not freely cohabit with your husband and neither did you both live together as husband and wife, and you must not be beyond the age of 26 in order for the action to still be well within the five-year prescriptive period mentioned under the law. Conversely, if you freely lived together with your husband after turning 21 years old and if the five-year period after turning the age of 21 has already lapsed, then you may no longer pursue the filing of your desired petition in court.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.