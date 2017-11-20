CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT OF THE 31ST ASEAN SUMMIT

13 NOVEMBER 2017, MANILA, PHILIPPINES

First Installment

1. We, the Heads of State/Government of ASEAN Member States, gathered for the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila on 13 November 2017 under the Chairmanship of the Republic of the Philippines with the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the

World,” which envisions an integrated, peaceful, stable and resilient ASEAN Community that actively takes a leading role as a regional and global player in advancing political-security cooperation, sustainable economic growth and socio-cultural development in Southeast Asia and in the world.

2. We engaged in productive and fruitful deliberations reflective of our commitment to renew the aspirations and the enduring values of the ASEAN Founding Fathers, in line with the purposes and principles enshrined in the Bangkok Declaration which launched ASEAN in 1967 and the ASEAN Charter and to realize the six thematic priorities of the Philippines as ASEAN’s main deliverables for 2017, during the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN, namely: (a) A people-oriented and people-centered ASEAN; (b) Peace and stability in the region; (c) Maritime security and cooperation; (d) Inclusive, innovation-led growth; (e) ASEAN’s resiliency; and (f) ASEAN: a model of regionalism, a global player.

3. We signed the ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers and adopted the following documents as the outcomes of the Summit:

a. ASEAN Declaration to Prevent and Combat Cybercrime

b. ASEAN Declaration on Innovation

c. Action Agenda on Mainstreaming Women’s Economic Empowerment in

ASEAN

d. ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR):

Combating AMR through One Health Approach

e. ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Disaster Health Management

f. ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Ending All Forms of Malnutrition

g. ASEAN Declaration on the Adoption of the ASEAN Youth Development

Index

h. ASEAN Declaration on ‘Culture of Prevention’ for a Peaceful, Inclusive,

Resilient, Healthy and Harmonious Society

i. ASEAN Declaration on the Gender-Responsive Implementation of the

ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals

j. ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change to the 23rd Session of the

Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP-23)

k. Joint Statement on Promoting Women, Peace and Security in ASEAN

ASEAN Community Building and the Way Forward

ASEAN Community Vision 2025

4. We commended the work of all ASEAN Sectoral Bodies and Organs for their commitment to fully and effectively implement the ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC), ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Blueprints 2025. We were pleased to note the efforts and work of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force in the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025 and the IAI Work Plan III (2016-2020), respectively, which constitute an integral part of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

5. We reaffirmed our commitment that the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will be implemented in a mutually-reinforcing manner to build a truly inclusive and people-oriented, people-centered ASEAN Community for the benefit of our peoples.

6. We noted with satisfaction ASEAN’s efforts in promoting complementarities between the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We noted the Report by Thailand, UN ESCAP and the ASEAN Secretariat on Complementarities between the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which examines cross-cutting priority areas of poverty eradication, infrastructure and connectivity, sustainable production and consumption, sustainable management of resources, and resilience. We welcomed the successful “launch of ASEAN My World Survey” by ASEAN and UNDP in New York on 23 September 2017 which would help promote sustainable development at all levels, and a “Seminar on Promoting Economic Empowerment of Women in ASEAN” organized by Thailand and UN Women in New York on 22 September 2017. We also welcomed the successful organization of the “ASEAN-China-UNDP Symposium on Financing the Implementation of the SDGs in ASEAN” in Chiang Rai, Thailand on 21-22 August 2017 and the issuance of its Regional Report on Financing the Implementation of the SDGs in ASEAN.

7. We reaffirmed the shared commitment to maintaining and promoting peace, security and stability in the region, as well as to the peaceful resolution of disputes, including full respect for legal and diplomatic processes, without resorting to the threat or use of force, in accordance with the universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Strengthening the ASEAN Secretariat and Reviewing the ASEAN Organs

8. We reiterated our solid engagement and support to strengthen ASEAN’s institutional capacity through the full and effective implementation of the recommendations by the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on Strengthening the ASEAN Secretariat and Reviewing the ASEAN Organs. We called upon the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) and the three ASEAN Community Councils together with the ASEAN National Secretariats, the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR), other relevant Senior Officials and the ASEAN Secretariat to accelerate the implementation of the remaining immediate and medium-term recommendations while continuing to carry forward all deliverables that remain relevant in advancing ASEAN’s Community building process.

Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI)

9. We recognized the active roles of the IAI Task Force and noted the progress made in the first year of the implementation of the IAI Work Plan III to assist CLMV countries in meeting ASEAN wide-targets and commitment towards realising the goals of ASEAN Community, particularly in the areas of food and agriculture, trade facilitation, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), education as well as health and well-being. We recognized the importance of a concerted effort in narrowing the development gap within ASEAN and valued the strong cooperation with our Dialogue Partners, Sectoral Dialogue Partners and Development Partners as well as with external parties in the implementation of the IAI Work Plan III. In this connection, we welcomed the positive outcomes of the 7th IAI Task Force Consultation Meeting with Dialogue Partners and External Parties and looked forward to further fruitful coordination.