PARTNERS FOR HEALTH

TMC and MaxiCare

Now comes a healthcare plan that aims to revolutionize the delivery of medical services for Filipino patients. “TMC Partner Care,” designed by health industry leaders, The Medical City (TMC) and Maxicare Health Care Corporation (Maxicare), offers a full-risk, clinic-based healthcare plan for both outpatient and inpatient services. Also included is an Annual Benefit Limit (ABL) of 100,000 pesos covering pre-existing conditions or illnesses/injuries that a member experiences even before his HMO plan.

For more details, contact TMC at +63 2 998 1000 or email mail@medicalcity.com or Maxicare at +63 2 798 7714 or log onto www.maxicare.com.ph.