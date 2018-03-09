PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MANILA TIMES

The Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dante A. Ang Sr. (fourth from left) receives a token from Prof. Wang Hong Bin (fifth from left) and Dylan Jiang (3rd from left) of the GOBA or Global One Belt and Road Association. The group invited The Manila Times to be a co-organizer of the International Technology Forum to be held on May 20, 2018 at The Manila Hotel. With them, from extreme left: Raymond Wang; Barbie Tsai of Yatai International Holdings Group; Dylan Jiang, chairman of Global Block Chain Applied Research Foundation; GOBA Honorary Chairman Jesus Vicente Magsaysay; The Manila Times President Dante ‘Klink’ Ang 2nd; and Lyu Junfa, GOBA vice chairman.
