Parts of Las Piñas waterless for 12 hours

Residents of seven barangay (villages) in Las Piñas City have been advised to stock up on water because water service distribution will be stopped for 12 hours, according to the Maynilad Water Services Inc.

Maynilad said the water supply interruption will start at 7 p.m. on Monday until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The service interruption stems from upgrade of its pipe network in the seven barangay.

To be affected are barangay CAA, Elias Aldana, Pamplona Uno, Pamplona Dos, Pamplona Tres, Talon Uno and Talon Dos.