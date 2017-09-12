Most parts of Metro Manila remain flooded–MMDA

MOST of Metro Manila remain flooded, with some roads not passable to light vehicles, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday.

As of 2:40 p.m., the MMDA reported gutter-deep floods in:

* E.Rodriguez Araneta Petron (southbound/northbound);

* Pasong Tamo;

* and Maria Clara

* Taft, Manila from PGH to UN Avenue;

* Edsa Shrine northbound;

* Edsa Quezon Avenue northbound;

* E.Rodriguez Intersection;

* Edsa Boni southbound;

* C5 Eastwood southbound/northbound;

* Commonwealth Winston westbound;

* Commonwealth Donya Carmen westbound;

* Edsa Polymedic southbound;

* P. Burgos Manila City Hall;

* Taft-Pedro Gil;

* Taft-UN;

* Taft-Kalaw;

* Finance-P.Burgos;

* Edsa-Taft northbound;

* Quirino-Pedro Gil;

* Quezon Avenue-Biak na Bato westbound;

* and RMB Pureza.

R.Papa, with waist-deep floods, is not passable to all types of vehicle.

Also, above-gutter floods are reported in Edsa-Balintawak to the Northern Luzon Expressway Exit and Edsa Oliveros.

Other flooded areas are:

* E.Rodriguez Araneta Petron southbound/northbound (waist deep);

* Pasong Tamo (knee deep);

* UN Otis (6 inches);

* UN-Unilever (6 inches);

* Plaza Dilao (6 inches);

* and Balintawak-A. Bonifacio (one foot).

Malugay-Emilia and P. Tamo and Dela Rosa in Makati City were also submerged in flood.

Except in Makati City, the number coding scheme was lifted in the metropolis on Tuesday, the MMDA said.