Parts of QC, Valenzuela waterless for 7 hours

Some areas in Quezon and Valenzuela cities will have no water from 5 p.m. Thursday until midnight, Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) said.

There will be low pressure to no water in portions of Barangay Bagbag, Sauyo, San Bartolome, Talipapa, Nagkaisang Nayon, Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, Holy Spirit, and Payatas in Quezon City and Barangay Ugong in Valenzuela City.

The water company said it had to fill up its reservoir in La Mesa dam “which got depleted owing to increased demand versus available supply.”

