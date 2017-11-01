Party-list names Calalang as Roque’s replacement

KABAYAN party-list has appointed their third nominee during the 2016 elections to fill the post left vacant by Harry Roque, who was appointed spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo said the party has chosen to follow their list given to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in 2016 and will appoint Ciriaco Calalang as Roque’s replacement.

Calalang is a practicing lawyer, a law professor at the Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU), a tax consultant, a Certified Public Accountant, and founder of the Emmaus Montalban Learning Center. He also provides legal services to juvenile delinquents and detainees of the Manila City Jail.

Salo said Calalang will pursue the party’s advocacies and will push the provision of shelter to Marawi residents whose homes were destroyed by the fighting between the Maute group and government troops.

“Roque’s appointment is certainly good both to him and to Kabayan party-list – he will be able to pursue his public service career in a different capacity and Kabayan Party-list will be able to continue delivering its core advocacies to its constituents,” Salo said.