Pasay City bettor bags P36-M megalotto pot

A lone bettor from Pasay City has bagged the P36.3-million Megalotto 6/45 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Alexander Balutan, PCSO general manager, said the bettor correctly guessed the six-number winning combination 06-16-09-12 -13-29 during Wednesday night’s draw.

Balutan added that the winning lotto ticket was bought from an outlet at Victory Mall in Pasay City.

Total sales for Wednesday’s 6/45 lotto draw reached P18,309,300.

Apart from the lone jackpot winner, 62 other bettors will receive P14,760 each for getting five of the six-number combination right.

JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA