Pasay cop relieved for beating minor

THE policeman from Pasay City who beat a 12-year-old boy was relieved from service after he surrendered to authorities, Southern Police District (SPD) officials said on Friday.

Senior Supt. Richard Saavedra, SPD Public Safety Battalion Commander, said P03 Ferdinand Dator voluntarily presented himself on Thursday and surrendered his firearms, Philippine National Police (PNP) identification card, and badge.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., SPD Director, reiterated that the police were bound by a “code of ethics”. He said violations were subject to “disciplinary action and sanctions”

“The SPD leadership will not tolerate such actuations, if indeed our personnel have done wrong, we appeal to the parents of the minor victim to file a case against him,” Apolinario said.

“Once the criminal case has been filed, then that would be the time for us to take cognizance of the administrative case,” Apolinario said.

Apolinario directed the Pasay City Police and the district’s investigation unit to conduct a background investigation on Dator in their area and if there were similar incidents involving him.

The district director also advised the Pasay police to have Dator undergo a drug test.

The SPD said Dator “openheartedly” agreed.

On Wednesday, a boy named “Mark” was reportedly walking along an alley in Barangay 179, Maricaban, when Dator, who was taking a bath outside his house, threw water at the child.

Mark tried to fight back by picking up a bottle on the ground. However, Dator lunged at him and allegedly choked him and beat him up, causing bruises in the boy’s nose and left eye. RJ CARBONELL