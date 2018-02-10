Pasay, Muntinlupa police chiefs relieved

The police chiefs of Muntinlupa and Pasay cities—Senior Superintendents Dante Novicio and Dionisio Bartolome Jr.—were relieved from their posts after their men were caught sleeping on the job.

Another police chief—Senior Supt. Lawrence Coop of San Juan City—was also relieved for performing poorly.

Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna will replace Coop.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the National Police Commission (Napolcom) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to file administrative charges against the 18 policemen caught sleeping and drinking while on duty.

Año said the lawmen will be charged for dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming of a policeman.

“I already directed the Napolcom and PNP to give the corresponding punishment to these policemen. Their deeds brought dishonor to the entire police force,” he said in a statement.

Año also said the policemen have no excuse to slack off since their salary was increased in January.

“There is really no reason for policemen to be lazy or corrupt because their salary has been doubled. Instead of being more conscientious and persistent in patrolling their beats and running after criminals, these 18 policemen were sleeping on the job,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved Joint Resolution No. 1 which doubled the salary of policemen effective this year.

In a surprise inspection on February 7, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde caught policemen in Mandaluyong and Pasay drinking and sleeping.

The lawmen were immediately stripped of their weapons and badges. They were reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.