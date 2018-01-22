Pasay police capture murder suspect

The Pasay City police arrested one of the city’s Top 10 most wanted persons in an anti-criminality drive in Baclaran over the weekend.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesperson of the Southern Police District, said the Baclaran Police Community Precinct conducted Oplan Galugad in Barangay 146 that led to the arrest of Romeo Pescadero, 45, a resident of Block 25 Lot 16, Barangay 145 Zone 16 in Pasay Ciy.

Pescadoro, who is wanted for murder, was tagged one of the most notorious criminals in the city and has an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Judge Eugenio dela Cruz of Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 117. JAMES KONSTATIN GALVEZ