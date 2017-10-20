Pasay policeman who beat up minor suspended

The Southern Police District (SPD) said in a statement on Friday that the policeman who allegedly beat up a 12-year-old boy with a dipper (tabo) has been sacked.

SPD Public Safety Battalion Commander Senior Supt. Richard Saavedra said the suspect PO3 Ferdinand Dator voluntarily presented himself on Thursday and surrendered his firearms PNP identification card and badge to authorities.

On Wednesday, a boy named “Mark” was reportedly walking along an alley in Barangay 179, Maricaban, when Dator, who was taking a bath outside his house, threw water at the child.

Mark tried to fight back by picking up a bottle on the ground.Dator lunged at him and allegedly choked him and beat him up with a dipper, causing the minor to sustain bruises in his nose and left eye.

SPD Chief Supt Tomas Apolinario Jr. said the police are bound by a code of ethics and violators are subject to “disciplinary action and sanctions.”

“The SPD leadership will not tolerate such actuations, if indeed our personnel have done wrong, we appeal to the parents of the minor victim to a file a case against him,” Apolinario added.

“Once the criminal case has been filed, then that would be the time for us to take cognizance of the administrative case,” he said.

Apolinario directed the Pasay City Police and the district’s investigation unit to conduct a background investigation on Dator in their area and find out if he has previous cases of abuse.

The district director also advised the Pasay police to have Dator undergo a drug test to which the suspect “openheartedly” agreed.