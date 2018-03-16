Pasay prosecutor files sedition rap vs Trillanes

THE Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday filed inciting to sedition charges against Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th for urging soldiers, in a privilege speech, to “shoot” President Rodrigo Duterte.

The case, which stemmed from the complaint of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), was filed before the Pasay City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 45. The court recommended P12,000 bail for Trillanes’ provisionary freedom.

Trillanes in October 2017 gave a privilege speech wherein he claimed that the President amassed unexplained wealth, including P2.4 billion deposits in his bank accounts.

The senator said soldiers can use M60 machine guns on the President, in reference to Duterte’s statement that soldiers can shoot him if it will be proven that he has more than P40 million in banks.

Trillanes said he will face the charges squarely.

“Maliwanag na baluktot at panggigipit itong kasong ito na nakabase sa privilege speech ko sa Senado na bukod na sa merong constitutionally guaranteed immunity from suit, ay wala akong inincite na kung sino to do anything [This is a clear case of harassment which was based on my privilege speech at the Senate. Aside from the fact that I have constitutionally guaranteed immunity from suit, I have not incited anyone to do anything],” the senator said.

Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Joahna Gabatino-Lim, in a resolution, said “a nationwide petition-signing drive campaign was staged aimed at pressuring the President to open his financial records, after Trillanes delivered his speech.

“Therefore, probable cause exists against respondent for violation of Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended. The speech, although delivered inside the Senate, was not covered by parliamentary immunity, the resolution said, because it was supposedly ‘purely an attack’ on to the President first family and President and his members of the family and not made in aid of legislation,” she said.