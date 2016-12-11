Pascua gets share of fifth place in Subic chess

International Master Haridas Pascua extracted 1.5 points out of games against Grandmasters Levan Pen­tsulaia of Georgia and Vla­dislav Kovalev of Belarus to snare a piece of fifth place after the penultimate round of the Philippine International Chess Championships at Subic Bay Peninsular Hotel in Zambales on Saturday.

Pascua, 23, stunned the fourth-seeded Pentsulaia in 27 moves of the English Opening in the seventh round on Saturday morning and then escaped with a 49-move draw with No. 6 Kovalev of a Sicilian Rosso­limo to climb to a share of No. 5 with five points each going into the final round.

There, the University of Baguio standout was playing Woman GM Lei Tingjie of China at presstime and eyeing a win or the least a draw to finish in the top five and gain some rating points that will get him near the 2500 rating he needed to officially obtain the GM title he clinched in Abu Dhabi in August last year.

To date, Pascua has a 2401 rating and should be assured of at least 14.5 points regarldess of his final round result this nine-round tournament, the first of two GM-spiced event.

“It’s been a tough and long journey but I will never give up,” said Pascua in Filipino.

Pascua has been on a dowhill path and watched rating dip from 2447 in August a year ago to 2401 at present.

Should he eventually zoom to 2500, Pascua will be the country’s 12th GM and the first since 2011.