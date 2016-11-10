Pasig drug surrenderers assured of jobs

Hundreds of drug dependents in Pasig City who surrendered to authorities will be given jobs once they graduated from a drug rehabilitation program, Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said on Wednesday.

The EPD, Anti-Drug Abuse of Pasig City (ADCOP), Pasig City Institute of Science and Technology (PCIST), Rotary Club of Pasig City and the Philippine Constructors Association – Metropolitan Chapter (PCAM) will sign today a memorandum of agreement on the rehabilitation and livelihood programs of the city’s drug surrenderers.

Sapitula said 3,569 drug surrenderers can turn a new leaf through the sustainable livelihood programs available to them.

The project involves the selection, training and hiring of rehabilitated drug pushers and users in the construction industry.

Under the agreement, the EPD, the local government of Pasig and the Rotary Club of Pasig will identify the candidates for the project and the Rotary Club of Pasig and the PCIST shall screen the top 80 candidates for the initial batch of trainees. The ADCOP will provide continuous and necessary counseling to the soon-to-be construction workers. However, if a candidate will resume using drugs, he will be automatically dropped from the workforce and apprehended by the police.