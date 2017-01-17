Pasig fire death toll: 4

THREE more persons injured in a fire that gutted Ragasco Refilling Station in Pasig City last Wednesday have died, bringing the death toll to four. Senior Insp. Anthony Arroyo, Pasig City (Metro Manila) chief of investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection, identified the fatalities as Camilo Alcaraz Jr., 18; Romeo Eugenio, 28; and Jectopher Caoili, 21, all employees of the Omni Gas Corp., which was gutted by fire caused by an LPG leak. William Khey, 39, Omni Gas Corp. supervisor, died in the hospital on Thursday last week. Five of the victims with third-degree burns remain in critical condition. The Department of Energy has canceled the license of the refilling gas station.