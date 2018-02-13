Pasig police seize P1-M in fake bills, arrest 6 ‘counterfeiters’

POLICE seized P1 million in counterfeit bills and arrested six individuals suspected of manufacturing them in Pasig City on Tuesday morning.

The suspects were identified as Jaypee Balis alias Jheppy Sanday, Aladin Akil, Satar Akil, Ramil Badang, Alpha Sabar, and Watari Kusay. They are allegedly part of a syndicate dealing with counterfeits.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) personnel confirmed the confiscated money was fake.

On the strength of a search warrant served to the suspects at about 8:30 a.m. by elements of the Southern National Capital Region (NCR) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), they were able to recover the money that included nine wrappers of suspected fake P1,000 bills, five wrappers of suspected fake P500 bills, and 100 pieces of rejected or suspected fake P500 bills.

Also recovered were one Smith and Wesson 38 cal. revolver, five cal. 38 live ammo, and two magazines.

Chief Senior Supt. Wilson Asueta told The Manila Times that authorities have been monitoring the group, which intended to sell the counterfeit money to be used in the upcoming barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The elections are set on May 14.

“Binebenta sa labas. Sa market, paisa-isa. Malay mo iniipon nila for future use this coming elections. Binebenta pa para kumita,” Asueta said.

(They are selling this outside, piece by piece in the market. Who knows, they may be saving the counterfeits for use in the coming elections. They’re still selling the fake money so that they could earn.)

He also warned other groups producing and selling counterfeit money to stop before they would get arrest.

“Malapit na silang hulihin. Di namin sila titigilan dahil nakakaloko sila ng sambayanan at nakakasira sila sa ekonomiya,” he said.

(We are close to arresting them. We will not stop because they are fooling the country and destroying the economy.)

The suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Article 168 or Illegal Possession of Counterfeit Treasury. ROY NARRA