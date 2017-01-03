Pasig policeman sacked for firing gun in argument

EASTERN Police District (EPD) Director and Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula on Tuesday ordered the disarming, sacking and filing of a case against Police Officer 1 Ronel Pantig for indiscriminately firing his gun after a heated argument in Tondo on December 19, contrary to news report by a daily broadsheet (not The Manila Times) on Tuesday, claiming that Pantig is still at large. Pantig was dismissed from his post at Pasig City Police Station and reassigned to the District Headquarters Service Unit pursuant to Special Order Number 570 pending ongoing investigation. An administrative case for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming a police officer were already filed before the EPD Office of the District Internal Affairs Service while the pre-charge investigation and summary hearing proceeding will be conducted by the District IAS of the Manila Police District, which has jurisdiction over the case.