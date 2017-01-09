Pasig River Ferry only up to PUP station on Feast of Black Nazarene

The Pasig River Ferry system will end its trip at PUP Sta Mesa station then turn back to its point of origin today, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced over the weekend.

The ferry, which has regular trips ending at the Escolta station, is making the abbreviated run because of the Feast of the Black Nazarene Monday.

“Regular ferry service will resume at 6:30 in the morning on January 10,” the MMDA posted on its official social media account.

The MMDA had earlier announced the extension of the ferry’s operating hours today to provide an alternate mode of transporation to devotees of the Black Nazarene.

The first trip will start at 5:30 a.m. and the last trip will be at 7 p.m.

At least two ferry boats will be on standby near Jones Bridge to respond to emergency situations, the agency said in a statement.

Gwapotel, a budget hotel managed by MMDA, had also offered a 20 percent discount to all devotees going to the establishment from January 7 to January 9.