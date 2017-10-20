Pasig River rehab pushed

THE government may include the rehabilitation of the Pasig River in the list of flagship projects because of its economic, social and environmental values.

China has earlier expressed willingness to pursue the project.

“It is a three-faceted value project. I think it’s a good idea that we include this among our big-ticket projects. We just did not consider it in the list because we are concerned on the physical infrastructure especially in transportation,” Socioeconomic planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a panel discussion during the 43rd Philippine Business Conference and Expo held in Manila on Thursday.

“Come to think of it, we should have included it among the 75 flagship projects. But it is never too late. The 75 projects are not cast in stone. The list is flexible,” he added.

Pernia vowed to discuss the issue with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)’s Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).

“I will raise it tomorrow. We have an ICC meeting. If the ICC recommends to the NEDA Board that it should be one of the flagship projects then there is going to be no problem,” he added.

In the same panel discussion, Jin Yuan, commercial counselor at the Chinese embassy, expressed Beijing’s interest in the project.

“Since we will build the bridges across the Pasig River, we are going to look at the Pasig River too,” he said, referring to the bridges that will be built with the assistance of Beijing.

He said the river rehabilitation will be an urgent project but China may face budgetary limitations in its assistance.

“As far as I know Pasig River is very large. It is across Metro Manila and span about 25 kilometers. So if the whole river (will be rehabilitated), we have limitation. It will be quite expensive,” he said.

“Now we are waiting for feasibility study to be completed and the Chinese government is very willing to work with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to carry on this very important project,” he said.

Meanwhile, AIIB Alternate Director for the Philippines Rolando Macasaet said the river’s rehabilitation is a game-changing project for the Philippines.

“I think the project may cost P200 billion or roughly $4 billion. But the government should initiate this and perhaps at my level, I can endorse it to the AIIB Board,” he said.

“The rehabilitation will solve the flood problem in Metro Manila. We will be able to regulate temperature. We will have the best real estate prices along the banks. We can have walkways, parks. We can improve the quality of life of our people. It is a matter of national pride if we can rehabilitate the Pasig River,” he added.

Of the 75 flagship projects, 22 have been approved by NEDA. These include the Metro Manila Subway Project, Malolos-Clark Airport-Green City Rail Project, New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project, Chico River Pump Irrigation Project, Phase 1 of the Mindanao Railway, the New Cebu International Container Port, and the Davao, Bohol, Laguindingan, Bacolod, and Iloilo airports.