Pasig Roads closed on January 15

SEVERAL roads in Pasig City (Metro Manila) will be temporarily closed on January 15 to give way to the Grand Bambino Festival Parade, according to the city’s Traffic and Parking Management Office. To be closed to all vehicles are Caruncho Avenue (westbound); M.H. del Pilar Street (Barangay San Nicolas); Dr. Sixto Antonio Avenue (Barangay Kapasigan); Dr. Pilapil Street (Barangay Sagad); A. Mabini Street (Barangay Kapasigan); Plaza Rizal Intersection; P. Burgos Street (Barangay San Jose); Dr. Garcia Street (Barangay Sumilang) and R. Jabson Street (Barangay Bambang and Barangay Malinao).

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO