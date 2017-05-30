Pasig, Taguig, Pateros areas go waterless

SEVERAL areas in Pasig City, Taguig City and the municipality of Pateros will experience an overnight water interruption from today (Wednesday) till tomorrow (Thursday).

An advisory from concessionaire Manila Water said the water interruption will be implemented to give way to pipe replacement and relocation works at Parian Creek in Barangay Kapasigan in Pasig City.

The suspension of services will run from 8 p.m., May 31, to 6 a.m. June 1.

All barangay (villages) in Pateros will be affected by the water interruption.

In Pasig City, the affected villages include Kapasigan, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Sumilang, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Santo Tomas, Bambang, San Joaquin, Kalawaan and Buting.

Those affected in Taguig include Ususan, Tuktukan, Santa Ana, IbayoTipas, Ligid Tipas, Napindan, Palingon, Calzada, Wawa, San Miguel, Hagonoy, Bambang and parts of New Lower Bicutan.