Pasinaya 2018: Engaging the Filipino’s heart and soul

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is opening its doors anew to offer unique artistic experiences with a see-all-you-can-and-pay-what-you-can scheme at the Pasinaya Open House Festival. Happening on February 3 and 4, Pasinaya will take place in all the center’s performance and rehearsal venues, as well as partner museums in Manila and Pasay City.

Now on its 14th year, the Pasinaya Open House Festival is the country’s biggest multi-arts festival, gathering the best of the best in the art community and featuring performances of the CCP resident companies and other guest artists, film screenings, mini-workshops, visual arts exhibitions, artists’ market, museum hopping, among others.

This year’s festival focuses on “Pusuan ang Sining.” The CCP believes that to make arts matter to people deeply, it has to engage one’s soul and heart. It aims to raise the Filipino hearts and reassert the souls by protecting the country’s artistry and creativity.

Through the Pasinaya, the CCP fulfills its duty to both artists and audiences by providing a platform for the artists to showcase their talents and reach out to the audiences, while developing art appreciation and understanding among the people. By doing so, the people would be able to recognize that a deeper appreciation of art can drive innovation and play a key role in the national and social development.

Fresh from last year’s success, the open house festival continues its two-part program, dubbed Palihan at Palabas. In Palihan, happening on the first day of the festival, the guests can “workshop all they can” from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the different CCP venues.

With workshop-all-you-can-and-pay-what-you-can, for a suggested donation price of P50, participants may go in and out of the different CCP venues to attend the 30-minute workshops in various art disciplines conducted by leading artists, resource persons and teachers. There will be workshops for visual arts and literature.

For dance, the Pasinaya Palihan will include workshops in hiphop, ballroom, folk dance, ballet for kids and adults, modern ballet and creative movement for teachers. Theater workshops will include musical theatre, children’s, teens, and adult theater, playwriting, improv, storytelling, collaborative theater, and directing space.

Music workshops will comprise of classical guitar, rondalla, Philippine musical instruments, percussion, chamber music, solo singing, children and youth choir singing, hand-bell ringing and ukulele. For the classical guitar and ukulele workshops, participants are free to bring their own nylon-stringed guitars and ukuleles.

There will be Palabas in the second day of the festival. Here, the audiences can watch films, immerse themselves in various exhibits and experience various performances by the Ballet Philippines, the Philippine Ballet Theater, the Philippine Madrigal Singers, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, Tanghalang Pilipino, the UST Symphony Orchestra, and the National Music Competitions for Young Artists. Approximately 300 guests performers and artists will be performing.

All performances will be held in every possible venue at the CCP – theaters, lobbies, hallways, promenade areas, the alley beside the Production Design Center. All venues are “zoned” according to the art forms and genres such as music, theater, dance, film, literature, visual arts, children and family, variety and the artists market.

The Pasinaya extends its reach and boundaries beyond the CCP Complex by partnering with 14 museums, including Casa Manila, Museo Pambata, National Museum, Met Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, Bahay Tsinoy, UP Manila Museum of A History of Ideas, 98B Collaboratory and Hub Make Lab, Cinematheque, Museo Marino, Galleria Duemilla, Avellana Art Gallery and NCCA Gallery.

For the past years, the Pasinaya has attracted thousands of spectators. In 2016, the Pasinaya welcomed more than 11,150 people in various CCP venues, 3,099 people went to the various partner museums, and 200 people in the Pasinaya sa Pandacan.

Furthermore, the festival enjoyed more than 52,000 audience viewership. In 2017, there were 26 exhibits that the public could view—three art exhibits at the CCP, and 23 in different museums. Meanwhile, forty-three films were screened—40 at the CCP venues and three at the Cinematheque.