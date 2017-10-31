Pass Bangsamoro law, Congress urged

CONGRESS should expedite the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) or the country will be headed for trouble, President Rodrigo Duterte has warned.

The President made the appeal in his departure speech at the Davao International Airport before leaving for Japan for a working visit.

“We continue to talk [with the Muslim rebel groups who signed a peace pact]. I hope Congress could expedite approval of the BBL. I have committed to the MILF, MNLF, that we will work for a federal set up of government,” Duterte said.

MILF is the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which signed a peace pact with the government in 2014 while MNLF is the Moro National Liberation Front which inked a peace agreement with the government in 1996.

“If we do not act on it (BBL) expeditiously, we are a headed for another trouble, so I hope Congress can fast track it because they (MILF and MNLF) are getting impatient. We will comply on our side [of the peace agreement],” Duterte said.

“This [compliance]is not even a promise, but a commitment,” he added.

The Bangsamoro Transition Commission—a panel whose members are from the government and the MILF ranks—had submitted a draft BBL to Congress but no lawmaker has agreed to endorse it.

The bill needs a sponsor on the plenary floor for debates and approval.

The proposed BBL during the Aquino administration—a product of the peace agreement between the government and the MILF in 2014—abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replaces it with a Bangsamoro Region that will enjoy fiscal autonomy and be governed by the Bangsamoro Parliament elected by the region’s inhabitants.

The BBL under President Benigno Aquino 3rd, however, failed to hurdle congressional approval in the aftermath of the ambush attack of the combined forces of rebels and the MILF on government troops that killed 44 Special Action Forces in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

Proponents of the BBL had justified the proposed structure of the new autonomous region, describing it as having an “asymmetric relationship” with the central government.

Critics however claimed it was tantamount to carving a sub-state out of the Philippines, which is against the Constitution.

Some of Duterte’s congressional allies favor amending the Constitution first to allow a shift to a federal system of government, but the MILF wants the BBL to go ahead of constitutional reforms.