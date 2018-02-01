Pass-on charges circular to be issued in June – DoE

The Department of Energy (DoE) is set to issue in June a circular aimed at curbing the additional costs being passed on by power-generation companies (gencos) to consumers.

Energy Secretary Felix William Fuentebella said on Tuesday that the draft circular was focused on ensuring that those costs were reasonable and easing the burden on consumers.

If gencos do not declare a certain item as a pass-on charge, they cannot simply pass that to consumers, he added.

The Energy official also said that distribution utilities (DUs) were responsible for protecting customers.

Regarding the higher excise tax on coal, meanwhile, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the DoE was reviewing the matter.

“We want to be fair to all. Of course, we cannot pass on the costs to consumers, especially if it is not necessary,” Cusi said.

“At the same time, we cannot put all the weight on the utilities. It has to be equitable,” he added.

The DoE will subject the draft circular to public consultations.

This came after the Energy department said last year it was considering imposing penalties on gencos found guilty of causing power outages.

Fuentebella had said this policy intended to study the cause of unscheduled power interruptions.

It would also determine whether an unplanned shutdown was done on purpose, or out of imcompetence or neglect.