Pass rice tariffication now

Issues related to rice are once again making headlines – from the depletion of the National Food Authority’s stocks to alleged mischief in importing that grain. It’s déjà vu. And frankly, it’s frustrating that no one has come up with a better system.

The Duterte administration can resolve this recurring problem if it succeeds in pushing for the passage of the rice tariffication bill, now pending in the House of Representatives. The bill, which the President has certified as urgent, seeks to amend Republic Act 8178, otherwise known as the Agricultural Tariffication Act, and Presidential Decree 4, which is the law creating the National Grains Authority.

By allowing imports, the bill aims to increase the supply of rice so that its price goes down. Supply will increase once the government lifts the quota on imported rice and instead, charges a tariff or tax on imports. From a political perspective, having a tariff system rather than quotas on imports requires a smaller government role. And as they say, the smaller the government, the better.

The National Economic Development Authority or NEDA supports this proposed legislation. In statements posted on its website, NEDA said that the bill would benefit consumers. The new system would not only soften the inflationary impact of the newly imposed TRAIN Law, but could also lift the poorest Filipino families above the poverty line.

NEDA has estimated that headline inflation rate would be reduced by 1 percentage point if the domestic wholesale rice market reduced its price to the level of imported rice. “Even with just a P1 per kilo reduction in the wholesale price of rice, headline inflation rate would also be reduced by 0.3 percentage points.”

The statement went on to explain that, “At 35 percent tariff rate, the landed cost of imported rice, particularly from Thailand and Vietnam, along with its transport cost to the local market, would be around P30.30 per kilogram. This is about P4.31 lower than the domestic wholesale price of regular milled rice.

“The price reduction of P4.31 per kilogram will enable a Filipino household of five to save as much as P2,362 per year.”

The estimated savings will be about 13 percent of a household’s average rice expenditure of P17,921 as indicated in the 2015 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES), also according to a NEDA statement. As much as 93 percent of Filipinos, most of whom consume rice as their staple, would benefit from the shift to a tariffication system.

Safety net for farmers

Of course, we should also look after the welfare of our farmers, who could lose out if rice import restrictions are lifted. As a safety net, NEDA Director-General Ernesto Pernia proposes that the funds collected from the rice tariff be earmarked for farmers. We agree.

Like rice farmers in other countries, for instance, the government could introduce programs that train Filipinos to plant high-value crops instead. As we have said in this space before, it is a better policy to strive for food security rather than rice self-sufficiency. It’s time we came to grips with the fact that the Philippines has no comparative advantage in rice.

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) says there are three main reasons why the Philippines imports rice. First, we don’t have enough land. The country’s land area is only 300,000 square kilometers, and only 43,000 square kilometers of that are used for rice production. Worse, rapid urbanization is eating into that limited space.

Second, we have too many mouths to feed, and the increase in rice production is outpaced by our population growth. And last, we lack infrastructure, particularly irrigation systems and transportation networks that link farms to markets.

Even with the quota system, the Philippines is already the world’s largest importer of rice, buying as much as 1.8 million tons annually. Apparently, demand exceeds that number. And the present setup is prone to graft. It’s time we let the market dictate supply. Clearly in the case of rice, the government is ineffective in managing supply. The best step to take now is to pass the rice tariffication bill.