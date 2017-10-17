Passenger jeepneys back on Bataan roads

BALANGA City: Passenger jeepneys in Bataan were back on the roads on Tuesday after staging a strike on Monday in opposition to the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program of government.

Drivers of jeepneys in the first district of Bataan resumed their regular trips but the few passengers were noticeable as they left the terminals.

“Mahina ang pasada dahil suspendido ang klase at walang pasok sa gobyerno,” a passenger caller said.

(Business is not good because classes and work in government offices are suspended.)

Malacanang issued the suspension order late Monday night.

Jeepneys with routes from Balanga to Abucay and Balanga to Orani and vice-versa were back at the Bataan Transport Terminal in Balanga City.

These were empty on Monday after drivers and operators in four jeepney associations in the first district joined the nationwide “tigil pasada.”

Passenger jeepneys in the second district with routes from Balanga City to the towns of Pilar, Orion and Limay did not join the transport strike.