‘Passenger Seat’ singer-composer honors Marawi troops with benefit concert

THE singer and composer of songs like “Passenger Seat” and “Out of my League” is back in the country for the third time, but this time, to hold a concert for the benefit of the soldiers who fought in Marawi City in 2017.

Stephen Speaks band lead singer Rockwell Ryan Ripperger said that the concert was his way of at least returning the favor to the Philippines, which helped him when he was still starting his career as an artist.

“When I was a kid, the Philippines helped me launched my music career and was so supportive of me and we wanted to do a benefit. That’s the least I could do to help out, give a little back to a country that has given me so much,” Ripperger told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Ripperger is the lead singer of the three-man band Stephen Speaks, which became popular in the Philippines in 2003.

He said that when it was reported in the US that the Marawi siege was over, he started planning a benefit concert for the Filipino troops.

Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, Philippine Army spokesman, said there were no specific plans on how the Army would support the show by the American song writer-artist.

“Right now, we still have around 96 personnel who are still confined both in the Army General Hospital [in Fort Bonifacio]and in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center in V. Luna, so definitely it will boost their morale and will really help them recover fast so that they could still serve our country,” Tiongson said in the same news conference.

Ripperger also promoted the schedule of his Philippine concert tour:

-January 18: SM City Iloilo 4 p.m.

-January 19: University of San Agustin Gymnasium in Iloilo

-January 21: Meet with the local musicians 5 p.m. (Iloilo)

-January 22: St. Paul University in Iloilo

-February 10: Playback Music Festival (Manila)

-February 11: back in Iloilo

-February 14: Boracay (exact venue to be announced)

-February 17: Fort Bonifacio