Passengers crowd Naga terminal

NAGA CITY, Camarines Sur: Thousands of passengers on Sunday crowded the Bicol Central Bus Station (BCBS) terminal here as they tried to get a ride back to Manila.

“Most went home for the Holy Week but did not book reservations so they had to line up as early as 12 noon for seats in the extra buses fielded by the transport companies plying the Manila-Bicol route,” BCBS head Roderick Refursado said.

He estimated that the number of passengers will reach at least 42,500.

“That is based on the average 850 buses that called in at the terminal,” Refursado said.

“That’s good for local revenue, but also challenging on our part as we have to set in place several preparatory and security measures on a 24/7 basis,” he added.

These measures, Refursado said, are part of a plan of the terminal management council formulated in February this year and include the enforcement of a Department of Labor and Employment(DoLE) order for ensuring a drug-free workplace.

He added that they have also implemented in advance a recent Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board memorandum circular, which mandates public and private transport terminals to provide comfort rooms for free to passengers, as well as another DoLE order for the provision of stations for breastfeeding mothers.