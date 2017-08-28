Passengers stopped at airport for bringing in bullets, gun

More bullets have been seized over the weekend at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) despite the announcement and warnings by authorities of the country’s premier gateway.

A handgun was seized from Caticlan-bound Silvestre Mendoza Roque, 52, who claimed that he forgot to remove the Caliber .45 Llama Minimax subcompact firearm with 16 rounds of ammunitions and two magazines from his bag.

Roque was later turned over to the PNP-Aviation Security Group and may face charges for violation of R.A. 10951 due to expired firearm license and having no permit to carry (PTC).

Officials of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that Jean Lolita Abad Manipud, 45, was stopped when six bullets of Caliber 380 was found inside her balikbayan box along with 27 pieces of Caliber .45 hidden inside a matchbox.

When the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), interrogated her, Manipud claimed that she inadvertently packed the illegal stuff with her belongings. The items were confiscated but she was allowed to take her United States flight for humanitarian reasons.

A well-wisher from Cauayan, Isabela, was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 3 after a 5.56mm bullet was found in her wallet. Aurora Castigo said that she always carries the bullet as an amulet.

Another well-wisher, Jonathan Zulueta of San Miguel, Tarlac, brought a Caliber .45 as an amulet when he entered terminal 3.

Police seized a Caliber M14 bullet found hanging around the neck of Kalibo-bound Antonio Navarosa, 62 who said that he was made to believe that carrying a bullet can ward off evil.

Mary Chan Caligan Perreras of Magalang, Pampanga also believed that an amulet made of Caliber .38 ammo may also counter bad luck. Police found the bullet inside her coin purse.

Another well-wisher was stopped at the entrance of terminal 3 when a Caliber M16 ammo was found inside his backpack. Mark Dave Rosqueta of Gamu, Isabela told police investigators that the bullet was his amulet.

All of the confiscated bullets were turned over to the aviation police while its owners were released and were allowed to go home and take their flights except Rosqueta.

MIAA general manager Ed Monreal has repeatedly appealed to all passengers, well-wishers and send-off parties to avoid bringing illegal items to the airport.