‘Passport on Wheels’ program gets rolling with turnover of 4 more vans to DFA

THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs on Friday received four new “Passport on Wheels” vans that would be used to meet the increasing demand for passports.

Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Alan Peter Cayeteno led the ceremonial turnover of the units from APO, the company that prints passports for DFA, to help bring consular services to far-flung areas in the country.

This brings to eight the total number of vans for the Passport on Wheels program.

The vans are equipped with five Data Capturing Machines that can process 500 applications a day per van.

Cayetano said that with the additional units, the number of passport applications that can be accommodated daily would increase by 4,000.

“What we want to do is to double our capacity. Our intention for everybody to get an appointment for passport within one week,” he added.

The DFA intends to roll out the new units on May 18, after the testing of equipment and training of personnel have been completed.

The Passport on Wheels program was launched on January 15 and has served about 82 cities, municipalities, offices and organizations nationwide. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

