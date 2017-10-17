Passport processing in all consular offices remains suspended–DFA

PASSPORT processing in all consular offices remains suspended on Tuesday due to the nationwide transport strike, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in an advisory.

The DFA said applicants with confirmed passport appointments on October 17 may be accommodated on any day until Oct. 30 without need for a new appointment.

The DFA-Aseana office in Parañaque City is open from Monday to Friday while mall-based DFA consular offices are open from Monday to Saturday.



All applicants whose passports are processed on Saturdays will be charged P1,200.00 as these are provided beyond the regular work schedule.



Applicants are advised to bring a printout of their confirmed passport appointment, along with the other requirements. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO



