Passports with 10-year validity to be issued starting in January–DFA

STARTING in January, Filipinos will be issued passports that will be valid for 10 years following the issuance of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 10928 or “An Act Extending the Validity of Philippine Passports”.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law RA 10928 in August, which extends the period of validity of a Philippine passport from five to 10 years, except for minors, whose passports would be valid for only five years.

Under the IRR, which was signed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, the new passports with a 10-year validity will be issued to those applying for the first time and those applying for replacement or renewal starting January 2018.

No changes will be made on the current passport except for the 10-year validity period and the cost will also remain at P950 for “regular processing” or passport delivery within 15 working days and P1,200 for “express processing” within seven working days.

Sen. Grace Poe pushed for the inclusion of an “anti-passport price increase” provision in the proposed 2018 budget of the DFA in order to freeze the fee for the travel document even with the validity extension.

According to Poe, the 44-page current passport, 39 pages of which are stampable, will be enough for most Filipino travellers.

“If the DFA will issue a passport that will have more pages, then the best recourse is to maintain the current price, or call for extensive hearings, especially among OFWs, if they plan to charge more,” Poe said.

The DFA, however, cannot guarantee that there will be no increase in the cost of new passports, noting that additional fees may be imposed in the future.

Increase in passport fees may be imposed as part of the DFA’s mandate to improve the passport processing system to make it convenient and pro-people, and to ensure that the production and security of passports are at par with technological advances and world standards.

About three million Filipinos apply for new or renew their passports annually.