Past meets present in art and design exhibit

It’s that special month in the year where art events overflow in the city and not to be left out in this event is the annual Metrobank Art and Design Excellence (MADE) award.

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) launched MADE 2017 through a series of art exhibits and lectures dubbed as “Art MADE Public.” Renowned art patron Silvanna Ancelloti-Diaz, owner of Gallerie Duemila, the oldest existing gallery in the country, served as guest of honor.

In partnership with SM Supermalls, “Art MADE Public” aims to promote art appreciation among the general public and at the same time encourage young Filipino artists to join the MADE Painting & Sculpture Recognition Programs.

This year, “Art MADE Public” did not only feature winning artworks of its past awardees but also their current masterpieces, to showcase their artistic growth from amateur artists to recognized professionals in their own fields. Some of these artists are Elmer Borlongan, Mark Justiniani, Jan Leeroy New, Anton Del Castillo, Salvador Ching and Ferdinand Doctolero.

Among the winning artworks featured is Mark Andy Garcia’s 2007 grand-prize winning painting titled The Attack of the Righteous. The work reflects symbols that cause conflict between good and evil like rumbling tanks, church awaiting destruction, and a robotic monster. Alongside his winning artwork, his current masterpiece titled Heads on the Air was also featured in the exhibit.

The “Art MADE Public” started on February 3 and runs until March 23 in various cultural and academic institutions nationwide as well as in commercial spaces at SM Supermalls. The exhibits are followed by art lectures led by MADE-Network of Winners (MADE-NOW), the alumni organization of MADE’s roster of awardees.

Exhibit schedules are as follow: SM City Bacolod (February 24 to 27); SM City San Lazaro (February 25 to 28); SM Lanang Premiere, Davao City (March 2 to 5); and SM Center Angono (March 16 to 23).

The MADE Recognition Program in Painting is open to Filipino artists aged 18 to 35 with no experience in

holding a solo exhibition. Sculptors who have held a solo exhibition are eligible to join the MADE Recognition Program in Sculpture.

One Grand Awardee for Sculpture and two Grand Awardees for Painting will be chosen and will each receive P500,000 worth of financial assistance plus a “Mula” glass trophy designed by visual artist and MADE awardee Noel El Farrol. The Grand Awardees will automatically become members of MADE-NOW.