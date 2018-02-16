Pastor Quiboloy was neither detained nor charged in US, says spokesman

DAVAO-based pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy was neither detained nor charged in Hawaii, his spokesman said on Friday.

“It is not true that our dear Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy was detained,” lawyer Isrelito Toreon said on Quiboloy’s network, Sonshine Media Network.

“It was not true that he was charged, it was not true that he was imprisoned. As a matter of fact, he is already here in the Philippines, as early as 6:35 p.m. last night,” Torreon said.

“And that speaks volumes of his innocence of any insinuation that he committed a crime under US law,” the pastor’s spokesman said.

“All of those insinuations and speculations are not true, because had he been charged, he would [have]remained in the US and he would not have arrived in the Philippines as early as last night.”

Torreon also denied that the preacher was “deported,” since a deportation proceeding, being a formal one, could not be finished in a matter of six to eight hours.

Torreon said Quiboloy would be leading a prayer rally at the Ynares Stadium in Antipolo City on Sunday to address his followers.

Quiboloy, known as the “Appointed Son of God” and a supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, also from Davao, was held briefly at the Honolulu International Airport in Hawaii, after US Customs agents boarded his private Cessna plane on Thursday and discovered US$350,000 in cash, along with tens of thousands of dollars stuffed in socks inside a suitcase. His companion, 47-year-old Felina Salinas, was arrested after claiming that she owned the money and was charged of attemped bulk money smuggling.

Quiboloy returned to the Philippines on board a commercial flight at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday night. ARIC JOHN SY CUA