Pathologists needed not ‘PAO-tologists,’ says senator

SENATOR Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said on Monday that the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) should coordinate with the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) panel tasked to examine children who died from severe dengue after receiving an allegedly defective vaccine.

Ejercito, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography said that while he was not telling PAO to stop conducting autopsies, it would be better if it would coordinate with the panel of experts tapped by the Department of Health to conduct the examination.

He added that he was not belittling the efforts being exerted by PAO.

In fact, Ejercito said he was even commending the PAO’s dedication to assist Dengvaxia victims and their families but also cited the need to address the anxiety of affected parents caused by different findings.

“We need experts on this field. We need pathologists, not ‘PAO-thologists’,” Ejercito told reporters in an interview.

PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta said that the autopsies her office were conducting were based on the request of families of the victims who wanted to know the cause of death of their loved ones.

“PAO forensic doctors did not volunteer their services but were requested by the parents of the children… It is a matter of trust and confidence,” Acosta said.

Ejecito, however, said it would be better if PAO would bring the victims to the DoH, which was the proper institution to handle its concerns.

“The DOHG is the proper department to spearhead the probe or investigation on Dengvaxia,” he added.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the decision of PAO not to include PGH doctors in its investigation was the reason why the issue was being politicized.

She said the findings of PAO could be more believable if it allowed doctors and experts from the PGH to join its examination.

It is because of lack of proper coordination that there is suspicion that the DoH has other agenda in getting the services of experts from UP-PGH. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA