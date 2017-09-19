Patricia Bautista hopes House won’t junk impeach rap vs husband Bautista

THE camp of the estranged wife of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista, Patricia, is hoping that the impeachment complaint filed against him would not be dismissed.

The committee on justice at the House of Representatives will determine the sufficiency in form and substance of the complaint on Wednesday.

“I think what we’re all forgetting is Chairman Andy Bautista himself has said that he is willing to answer all the allegations against him in the proper venue. So if the…respondent himself is looking for the proper venue, this is the proper venue, dito siya magpakita ng ebidensya,” Patricia’s lawyer, Lorna Kapunan, said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Hanggang ngayon (until now), outside allegations that his family is suffering or his children are traumatized, the chairman has not said anything about this P1.2 billion nor has he presented any evidence at all,” Kapunan said, referring to Bautista’s alleged undeclared assets or wealth.

Patricia claimed that he amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

Kapunan said: “You will never know the truth of this unexplained wealth if it (the impeachment complaint) dies in round one. Kumbaga sa boxing fight na-knockout na kami round one pa lang, huwag naman sana (you will never know the truth of this unexplained wealth if it dies in round one. It is like we were knocked out already in round one of a boxing fight, I hope not).”

The lawyer said that if the impeachment complaint would be dismissed, there would be a yearlong wait before another impeachment complaint could be filed.

“It is the time to figure out what the truth really is over and above everything else and this is, as Lorna’s saying, the best venue for that. This is supposed to be really a place of justice so let it be that,” Patricia said.