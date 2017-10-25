Patricia to file plunder raps vs Bautista

THE camp of Patricia Bautista said on Tuesday it will file a plunder complaint against former Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman Juan Andres Bautista in connection with his alleged P1.2 billion unexplained wealth.

Lorna Kapunan, Patricia’s lawyer, said their camp is waiting for the report of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which investigated the former Comelec chief’s unexplained wealth, before filing the complaint.

“This may be the end for the House of Representatives, but this is just the beginning for Patricia and for all of us who are helping to assist her in bringing out the plunder not only of Andy Bautista, now private citizen Andy Bautista and the complicity of Divina Law, Smartmatic and all the family members who made possible stealing from the Filipino people at the very least, P1.2 billion,” Kapunan said in a news conference.

She issued the statement after the House Committee on Justice rendered the impeachment complaint filed against Bautista moot since President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted Bautista’s resignation. Bautista had wanted to step down in December, but Malacañang said his resignation will take effect immediately.

Patricia accused Bautista of receiving commissions from the head of Divina Law, University of Santo Tomas Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina. She also alleged that Bautista received P500,000 in referral fees from Smartmatic, the 2016 national elections technology provider.

Bautista has denied the allegations.

“Now that Andy Bautista can no longer hide because of his claimed immunity, now that he can no longer boast that he knows congressmen and senators and justices and judges because he is now private citizen Andy Bautista… we are on the road of making him accountable to the Filipino people for everything he has stolen,” Kapunan said.

“Let this be a lesson to anyone who wants to enter the government, you will have to be held accountable. If not immediately, at some point in time,” Kabayan party-list Rep. Harry Roque, one of the three endorsers of the impeachment complaint against Bautista, said.

Kapunan urged other government agencies to help in investigating the allegations against Bautista in order to uncover the truth.

“There is a need for the Senate to continue its investigation in aid of legislation as regards to the violation of the bank secrecy laws and of course as regards to the investigation of the anti-money laundering council, the [Bureau of Internal Revenue] BIR, the [Commission on Audit] COA, all of these must now come ahead and all of us must work together,” Kapunan said.

“We should not let the Filipino people down. We deserve leaders who are duly elected. We deserve the crooks who have stolen to go to jail,” she added.