Patrimonio, Capadocia cruise into PCA Open QF

Reigning champion Clarice Patrimonio and four-time titlist Marian Jade Capadocia blasted their foes to reach the ladies’ singles quarterfinals of the 36th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open on Wednesday at the PCA indoor shell-clay courts in Paco, Manila.

Patrimonio displayed her stellar form against Princess Catindig, 6-2, 6-0, while Capadocia conducted a clinic blanking Khryshana Brazal, 6-0, 6-0.

“It sounds cliché but it’s true, just one game at a time. I need to focus on my next game before thinking of the semifinals or the finals. I’m just taking it one game at a time,” said Patrimonio, who eyes her third consecutive title.

Patrimonio is set to clash with Jhastine Red Ballado, who bested Jed Aquino, 6-1, 6-3, while Capadocia battles Sydney Ezra Enriquez, who defeated Melanie Faye Dizon, 6-0, 6-0 .

Other rated players who also secured their spots in the quarterfinals were Khrizelle Sampaton, Shaira Rivera and Rachelle De Guzman who disposed of Gie Gatchalian (6-0, 6-3), Rafaella Villanueva (via walkover) and Madison Kane (via walkover), respectively.

In the men’s division, making the list of quarterfinalists were reigning champion Patrick John Tierro, Filipino-Italian Marc Anthony Reyes, ITF juniors campaigner John Bryan Otico and Fritz Verdad who ousted their respective foes in the tournament supported by The Philippine Star, Asian Traders Dunlop, Stronghold Insurance, Whirlpool/Fujidenzo, Head, United Auctioneers, Pearl Garden Hotel, Babolat, Tyrecorp Inc., PVL Restaurant, Greenfield Marketers One, Mary Grace Foods Inc., Coca-Cola Philippines-FEMSA, Kraut Art Glass, Manuel Misa and Atty. Antonio Cablitas.

Tierro outlasted John Altiche, 6-3, 3-0 (ret.) while Reyes got the best of Dave Mosqueda, 6-2, 6-0. Otico pulled another upset, this time against Ronard Joven, 7-6, (3), 6-3, and Verdad crushed Jose Maria Pague, 6-1, 6-1.

Verdad faces Tierro in the third round while Reyes goes up against the winner between top seed Jeson Patrombon and Betto Orendain. Otico also awaits the victor in the Elbert Anasta-Jet Tangalin match.

A total of P500,000 cash prize is up for grabs in the annual tournament that showcases the skills of the country’s prominent and aspiring tennis players.