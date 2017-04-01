Patrimonio sisters head for Brookside Open title clash

Clarice and Christine Patrimonio blasted their respective rivals to stay on title collision course even as top seed Johnny Arcilla and No. 2 PJ Tierro also rolled into the men’s singles semis in the PPS-PEPP Brookside Open at the Brookside Hills Tennis Club in Cainta on Saturday.

The top seeded Clarice crushed Khrizelle Sampaton, 6-0, 6-0, to set a Final Four duel with No. 4 Rachelle de Guzman, who trounced Nicole Eugenio 6-2, 6-1; while the No. 2 Christine overpowered Melanie Dizon, 6-2, 6-1, to arrange a semis faceoff with unranked Chloe Saraza, who upended third seed Miles Vitaliao, 6-2, 6-0, in the event hosted by BHTC president Allan del Castillo.

Arcilla, who has dominated the Open tournaments in the circuit sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop and backed by Slazenger, recovered from a second set foldup with an imposing third set win over Marc Reyes, 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-1, to seal a semis clash with former tormentor Leander Lazaro, who whipped wild card Diego Dalisay, 6-1, 6-4.

Tierro also needed an extra set to repulse Jet Asilo, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, for a duel with No. 5 Ronard Joven, who downed fourth ranked Fritz Verdad, 6-1, 6-3, to stay in the title hunt in the P300,000 event backed by PPS-PEPP, Slazenger, Rep. Jack Duavit, Mayor Johnielle Nieto, Victoria Construction, Mitsubishi Mirage, Rublou Mall, 9 One 9 Security Agency, chairman Buboy Sauro, BHTC president Allan del Castillo, Phoenix 5R Solid Waste Enterprises and Sebastian Rice Mill.

Johnny Arcilla and Joven also reached the men’s doubles semis with a 6-3, 6-1 romp over Deo Talatayod and Josel Cabusas while Joseph Arcilla and Kim Saraza held off John Altiche and Dennis Sta. Cruz, 6-1, 4-6, 10-7, to nail the other semis seat.

The Patrimonios likewise poised themselves for a doubles romp with a 6-0, 6-0 rout over Airen Amar and Angie Gonzales to lead the second seeded pair of De Guzman and Sampaton, who scored a walkover win over Patricia Paez and Cianna Villaflor, in the Final Four.