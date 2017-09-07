Patriots, Blue Dragons advance in Fr. Martin Cup

The Manila Patriotic School Patriots and the Diliman Preparatory School Baby Blue Dragons continued their winning ways in the junior division of the 15th Fr. Martin Cup Division 2 basketball tournament over the weekend at the San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

They stayed unbeaten after the Patriots struck down the Rich Golden Shower Montessori School Spartans while the Baby Blue Dragons prevailed over the Paco High School, 78-72.

Andrei Romenez fired 29 points for the Patriots, who marched to their sixth straight win and assured themselves of the top quarterfinal slot in Group A.

Their recent wins came a few days after the Patriots smothered San Beda-Rizal B, 80-42, with Kenneth Lim showing the way with 18 points.

The Spartans, starring John Ospeg with 24 points, took their first loss after four games.

Jonathan Kongolo shot 20 points in leading the Baby Blue Dragons to their third consecutive victory in Group B.

In other games, the Letran Squires, with Jethro Cerveza eking out 16 points, blasted Philippine Cultural College, 97-62, to hike their slate in Group A to 5-1.

Lloyd Oliva sank 19 points for the Mapua Red Robins (2-2) as they repulsed Paco High School, 75-74.

National University (2-0) stopped Arellano University, 84-73, in a senior division match.

The NU Bullpups swamped the Far Eastern University Baby Tamaraws, 77-65, to move up at 3-1 in Group B of the junior action.